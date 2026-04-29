29th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Abyei residents protest rumored UNISFA exit despite extended mandate

Abyei residents protest rumored UNISFA exit despite extended mandate

Author: John Gai | Published: 3 hours ago

UNISFA tanks patrol in Abyei Administrative Area. (-)

Residents of Abyei have staged a peaceful demonstration against the possible withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, UNISFA, despite the mission’s mandate having been extended by the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, civil society leader Loi Kuol Dau said the protest was triggered by rumours that the UN plans to end its peacekeeping mission in the disputed region.

Dau said demonstrators, including local residents and chiefs, are calling on UNISFA to remain in Abyei and continue providing protection until the final status of the area is resolved.

“We made this peaceful demonstration together with the chiefs and the people of Abyei to tell UNISFA to stay,” Dau said.

He warned that residents fear renewed conflict if the peacekeeping force withdraws, as both Sudan and South Sudan armies could attempt to take control of the territory.

Dau urged the United Nations to pressure both governments to resolve the dispute and recognize the outcome of the 2013 Abyei referendum.

“The lives of the people of Abyei are in the hands of UNISFA. If UNISFA leaves, Sudan may come and take over. We have Sudan army around us and South Sudan army is around us but they do not protect our life,” he added.

Dau said the community depends heavily on UNISFA not only for security but also for basic services, including medical support and facilitating humanitarian operations.

“Everything here is provided by UNISFA, even the protection of humanitarians and those providing health care are all in the hands of UNISFA. If UNISFA withdraws nothing will remain in Abyei.”

Abyei remains a disputed oil-rich region between Sudan and South Sudan, with its final status yet to be determined.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 1

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police 2

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police

Published April 23, 2026

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 3

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 4

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers 5

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials 6

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials

Published April 24, 2026

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan 7

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan

Published April 23, 2026

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry 8

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published April 26, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

OPINION: 2026 Labor Day: Pay before praise: The injustice of unpaid labor in South Sudan

Published 44 minutes ago

Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal

Published 53 minutes ago

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands

Published 58 minutes ago

Gov’t suspends City Link Africa, orders probe into Luri plane crash

Published 2 hours ago

Clashes in Bor County’s Kolnyang area leave seven dead, 15 injured

Published 3 hours ago

Abyei residents protest rumored UNISFA exit despite extended mandate

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.