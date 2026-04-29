Abyei residents protest rumored UNISFA exit despite extended mandate

Residents of Abyei have staged a peaceful demonstration against the possible withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, UNISFA, despite the mission’s mandate having been extended by the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, civil society leader Loi Kuol Dau said the protest was triggered by rumours that the UN plans to end its peacekeeping mission in the disputed region.

Dau said demonstrators, including local residents and chiefs, are calling on UNISFA to remain in Abyei and continue providing protection until the final status of the area is resolved.

“We made this peaceful demonstration together with the chiefs and the people of Abyei to tell UNISFA to stay,” Dau said.

He warned that residents fear renewed conflict if the peacekeeping force withdraws, as both Sudan and South Sudan armies could attempt to take control of the territory.

Dau urged the United Nations to pressure both governments to resolve the dispute and recognize the outcome of the 2013 Abyei referendum.

“The lives of the people of Abyei are in the hands of UNISFA. If UNISFA leaves, Sudan may come and take over. We have Sudan army around us and South Sudan army is around us but they do not protect our life,” he added.

Dau said the community depends heavily on UNISFA not only for security but also for basic services, including medical support and facilitating humanitarian operations.

“Everything here is provided by UNISFA, even the protection of humanitarians and those providing health care are all in the hands of UNISFA. If UNISFA withdraws nothing will remain in Abyei.”

Abyei remains a disputed oil-rich region between Sudan and South Sudan, with its final status yet to be determined.

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