Abyei residents protest killing, looting of property

Residents of the Abyei area have today Monday demonstrated against what they describe as continuous killing and looting of property in their villages.

The spokesperson of the Abyei Administrative Area confirmed the peaceful demonstration to Eye Radio earlier Monday.

The protest was organized by fifteen civil society groups in Abyei town where they handed over a joint petition letter to UNISFA.

The letter addressed to the UN Security Council and AU Peace and Security Council calls on these bodies to intervene to end the insecurity in the area.

The groups condemned what they say have been a systematic killing of villagers in the region since February this year.

They blame governments of South Sudan’s and Sudan’s silence and failure to condemn and stop the attacks.

Photos circulating on social media saw thousands of Abyei people demonstrate Monday morning against the insecurity.

In their message, the civil society groups call on the UN Security Council and African Union to put pressure on both Sudan and South Sudan to immediately stop what they say is a conspiracy against Ngok Dinka.

Furthermore, to pressure South Sudan to relocate all its troops from Mijak Kol and Rum-Kor to another location outside of the Abyei area.

They then urged UNISFA to fully commit itself to protecting civilians as per its mandate.

Ajak Deng, the area spokesperson who spoke to Eye Radio from Abyei town says he heard about the protest.

“Yes, I heard a loud voice and that this group went to UNISFA gate, they went to the gate of UNISFA, which is United Nation Interim Security Arrangements,” Deng said.

Last month, the US government said it regrets the silence of both Sudan and South Sudan on the status of the Abyei Administrative Area.

It said there should be meetings of joint institutions between the two countries, including the Joint Political and Security Mechanism.

According to the US government, UNISFA should further its support of community dialogue and inter-communal reconciliation through outreach to local peace committees and to those who don’t always understand what the mission does.

