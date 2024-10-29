8,100 Juba households connected with pipe water, says SSUWC

The manager of Juba water station has told Eye Radio his institution is expanding the house-to-house water system asmore than 8,100 households have connected in the city since the project was started in February, 2024.

In February 2024, the government plans to connect 8,100 households in Juba with clean-running water by June this year after securing funding from the African Development Bank to rehabilitate the old water pipelines and taps in parts of the city. The facility with a capacity of 7,200 cubic meters is expected to be completed in June, according to Yar Paul Kuol, the Managing Director of the South Sudan Urban Water Corporation. Te water system supplies tap water was to connect households in Juba town, Malakia, Kator, Hai Thoura, Juba Na Bari, and Munuki.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Engineer Leon Louis described the progress achieved as a significant milestone for Juba residents.

He said that his office is yet striving to extend the network across the city.

Mr Louis called on those who were around the water station network to connect their houses.

“We will strive to extend the network, in this network we need to do replacement of the old network with the new network in which we connected 8100 houses.

“Those who have the old services, we connected them with new water pipelines. I want to give this good news to our citizens that we have reached 8100 houses,” he said.



The public relations officer of South Sudan Urban Water Corporation Santos Simbe has urged Juba residents to register and have their houses connected to the water system.

“Any house with a meter this is the person that we need him or her to come to our office and complete the registration”, he said.

The current water supply in Juba is far below the demand of the city’s growing population.

According to Yar Paul Kuol, Managing Director of the SSUWC, the city needs a 200,000 cubic meter treatment plant to meet the needs of its approximately 2 million residents.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter