80,000 South Sudanese flee to Akobo district in Gambella, official confirms

AKOBO, Gambella (Eye Radio) – A local administrator in Ethiopia’s Gambella region reports that over 80,000 refugees have crossed the border from South Sudan, triggering a major humanitarian emergency in Akobo-Wereda.

Simon Hoth Chuol, the Akobo District Administrator in Ethiopia’s Gambella region, reports that over 80,000 refugees have crossed the border from South Sudan, triggering a major humanitarian emergency in Akobo-Wereda.

In a video statement from the border, Hoth confirmed the scale of the influx and the local response efforts.

“I am here in Tiergol, Akobo District, at the old airstrip. We are collaborating with the local community to receive refugees from South Sudan. Right now, we are clearing the 1949 colonial airstrip so humanitarian planes can land with supplies,” Chuol stated.

The displaced population consists largely of women, children, and the elderly who fled recent fighting between government and opposition forces in Uror, Nyirol, and Akobo counties. Hoth reported that the arrivals are in deep distress.

“The refugees are suffering from hunger and a lack of medicine, especially the wounded. Among the 80,000 refugees we have recorded, we have registered 90 wounded people and many pregnant women, primarily coming from Uror, Nyirol, and Akobo,” he explained.

In a statement delivered in Amharic, Hoth Chuol described the situation as follows:

Hoth, an official from the district, confirmed the influx in a video statement, noting that the local center has already registered more than 100 wounded individuals.

According to him, the displaced population consists largely of women, children, and the elderly who fled recent fighting between government and opposition forces in Uror, Nyirol, and Akobo counties in South Sudan.

To facilitate emergency intervention, Hoth stated that local authorities are currently clearing a colonial-era airstrip dating back to 1949. This effort is intended to allow humanitarian aircraft to land and deliver supplies to the vulnerable population gathered along the riverbanks.

The mass exodus followed a 72-hour evacuation deadline issued on Monday, March 9, 2026, by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Paul Nang Majok, had ordered all aid agencies and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to vacate Akobo County within three days, citing a shift in military operations.

Witnesses described a “humanitarian nightmare” as the deadline expired. Thousands of civilians, many already displaced multiple times from other parts of Jonglei State, were seen using small boats or wading through the Akobo River to seek safety in Ethiopia.

Local advocates have expressed grave concern over how these populations will survive without access to food, clean water, or medical care.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the SSPDF announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, that it had successfully recaptured Akobo town from opposition forces.

Military spokesperson Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang stated that the area was secured on Tuesday morning and urged humanitarian agencies that had evacuated on March 7 and 8 to return immediately.

“Akobo is safe, the surrounding areas are safe, and therefore they should return within the shortest time possible,” Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang said, adding that the military is present to ensure safety for both residents and aid workers.

The SSPDF leadership is now calling on the civilians who fled to Ethiopia and nearby villages to return to their homes. However, local officials in Ethiopia continue to call for international intervention as the influx of refugees overwhelms resources on the Gambella side of the border.

Eye Radio has not yet independently verified the military’s total control of the town or the current security status through independent sources on the ground.

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