80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Eighty women are among more than 1,000 soldiers from the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) who have officially commenced training for potential deployment to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

According to SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang, the recruits began their training this week at the Wun-Aliet Training Centre, located northwest of Juba.

The recruitment process, which started two months ago, drew significant interest. Applicants were required to be South Sudanese citizens aged between 18 and 30, mentally and physically fit, and in possession of at least a Senior Four certificate or its equivalent.

“The announcement was made about two months ago that we were interested in receiving applicants for about 1,000 positions,” said Gen. Lul. “We listed the requirements, including age, nationality, mental and physical fitness, and education level.”

Training will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, led by the SSPDF, is expected to last between three to six months and will cover basic military skills, discipline, and legal frameworks under the SSPDF Act of 2009.

The second phase will be conducted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), focusing on preparing the recruits according to international peacekeeping standards.

Gen. Lul emphasized that military intelligence and police personnel are embedded within the units to maintain discipline and enforce the code of conduct.

“We have about eighty female trainees for the peacekeeping operation,” he said. “The training we have started will give them a clear understanding of SSPDF rules and regulations, including expectations, responsibilities, and consequences for violations.”

Once both training phases are successfully completed and endorsed by the United Nations, the newly trained troops could be deployed to support peacekeeping missions around the world.

