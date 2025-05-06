8 Abyei natives killed, 6 wounded in Messeriya’s attack

At least eight people were killed in Abyei Administrative Area during a Saturday’s fresh attack by suspected armed Misseriya youth in Noong village, according to the area Minister of Information.

The incident occurred on 4th May 2025, when the attackers reportedly stormed a water point in Kul Bol area, where young people were fetching water.

“On May 4, we were surprised by a group of armed Misseriya who attacked Noong village, which is located about 10 kilometres north of Abyei town. They attacked the youth or citizens of Abyei who were at the water collection point in Noong, and clashes broke out between them,” he said.

According to Yohana Akol Ngor, the Abyei Dinka Ngok youth managed to repel the initial assault, but the attackers regrouped and launched a second attack about 10 kilometers from Abyei town.

“The attack happened in the morning hours (of Monday), and there were fierce confrontations, as the youth defended their community.”

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

Speaking to Eye Radio Tuesday morning, Akol said that the clashes left eight people dead, and six others injured, all from the Abyei side.

“The clashes resulted in the injury of six youth from Abyei, and eight people from the Dinka Ngok community in Abyei were killed as a result of the attack,” he added.

He said most of the victims were young men in their twenties.

However, the Minister said the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) intervened and helped stop the fighting.

Mr.Akol added that displaced families from the attack were moved to the UNISFA compound for safety

He also said that as of Monday, there were tensions in the area as Misseriya fighters shelled parts of the town.

But the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) intervened and helped stop further escalation.

