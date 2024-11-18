18th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | States   |   79,010 pupils sit for CPE exams as Awut warns against ‘machot’

79,010 pupils sit for CPE exams as Awut warns against ‘machot’

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 2 hours ago

Pupils attend a pre-examination parade at Seventh Day Adventists Primary School in Juba. Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo: Sebit Patrick).

Education Minister Awut Deng warns against exams malpractices as record 79,010 candidates began the Certificate of Primary Education examination across South Sudan, taking the Christian and Islamic Religious Education subjects on Monday.

According to the National Examination Council, 79,010 candidates are sitting from 551 centers countrywide – the highest number of primary school candidates ever recorded.

There were 69,573 candidates in the 2023-2024 examination, 60,831 candidates in the 2022-2023 calendar and over 50,000 children in the 2021-2022 calendar.

Speaking at the launch of the examination, the Minister of General Education appealed to the candidates to refrain cheating and portray honesty as the future leaders.

She also cautioned teachers against aiding cheating of the exams

“I want to appeal to all our teachers across the country that please refrain from any leak or cheating. Don’t help these children. You have prepared them already,” Awut said.

“To my children, please, you have already been prepared. So don’t look back and look for someone to help you. You have the brain which is smart and you can do it on your own. You are the leaders of tomorrow and I don’t want to hear anything called machot.”

Machot is a Dinka term referring to the practice of passing exams through cheating. The word has trended online over the years amid allegations of annual leaking of examination papers to students.

On his part, Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol who officiated the exams called on the teachers to uphold moral integrity and professional standards in monitoring the exams. He warned that teachers who are caught aiding exam mal-practices would be prosecuted in court.

“To all the teachers, I want you to navigate with integrity and strongly direct you to maintain moral and professional high ground while monitoring exams.”

“As teachers, we have the obligation to safeguard exams and ensure malpractices are extremely prevented. As much as I warn the pupils, I also warn the teachers from adding examination malpractice.”

“Any teacher who shall be found adding examination malpractice should be dealt with through criminal prosecution. I warn all the teachers to be watchdogs and ensure that examination is conducted under strict supervision.”

Out of the 79,010 pupils sitting for the 2024 Certificate of Primary Examination across the 551 examination centers, 35,735 are girls and 43,275 are boys.

However, Simon Deng Nyok, the Secretary general for the National Examination Commission reported that about 43 candidates did not show up for the national examination due to conflict in Tonj North.

Deng assured the public of timely update on the fate of the candidates by the end of the day.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina 3

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published November 12, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 4

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 5

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSOMA claims govt inserted ‘anti-Tumaini elements’ in new team

Published 19 mins ago

Parliament adjourns sitting to prepare budget for Kiir’s assent

Published 1 hour ago

Over 40 pupils could miss CPE exams in Tonj North: NEC

Published 2 hours ago

79,010 pupils sit for CPE exams as Awut warns against ‘machot’

Published 2 hours ago

Displaced people to be hardest hit by hunger amid growing food crisis: UN

Published 3 hours ago

Activist urges fresh invitation of Cirillo, Gatwech to Tumaini Initiative

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.