17th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   70-year-old Torit ‘rainmaker’ found dead in his house

70-year-old Torit ‘rainmaker’ found dead in his house

Author : | Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

A 70-year-old man has died in Torit County of Eastern Equatoria State, says the commissioner, more than a week after being beaten by a mob who accused him of averting rain in the drought-stricken area.

Torit Commissioner Atari Jacob said security officers rescued the man was recused from a mob attack by security officials in Labaluwa village on July 7th.

Commissioner Atari says villagers believe that the victim identified as Marcelo Ogwana performed witchcraft and averted rain.

The official says Ogwana was mysteriously found dead in his house on Saturday.

Commissioner Atari said a medical report revealed Ogwana died from the wounds he sustained during the lynching.

He spoke to Eye-radio via a telephone interview from Toirt town this morning.

“The Police officer requested the youth to release the old man to go to Torit for further treatment, but the youth refused to release him.”

“To our dismay, we came to release Muzee died in his own house three days later. The body was brought to the hospital for postmortem, but the medical report indicated Muzee succumbed to beating. So that’s what happened.”

Atari is calling on the community to desist from negative traditional beliefs, saying rain is a natural occurrence and that global warming has affected climatic conditions.

“After his beating is in Torit there’s no rain. Today is the fifth day since he was beaten there’s no rain.”

“This is to prove that it was a mistake to beat the old Man because we’ve not received rain up to now. Torit County’s security situation in general is not bad, it’s calm.”

“The Travelers are moving nothing bad is happening.  Only that incident that happened in Labaluwa but the rest of the Payams’ security is normal.”

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 2

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 3

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country 4

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage 5

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Badi ordains Renk Archbishop after rejecting his nomination

Published 30 mins ago

Foreign ministry launches website

Published 1 hour ago

70-year-old Torit ‘rainmaker’ found dead in his house

Published 1 hour ago

Yakani condemns jailing of minors with hardened criminals

Published 2 hours ago

Mayen Majongdit reaffirms intention to run for J1

Published 3 hours ago

World Cup set for lift-off with women’s football at all-time high

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!