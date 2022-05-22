7 Warrap officers arrested in connection with deadly civilians ambush

The government of Warrap State has confirmed the arrest of suspected criminals behind the attack on a civilian convoy headed for Unity State last week.

On Tuesday last week, five people including a pregnant woman and a lactating mother traveling via Twic of Warrap State were killed in a road ambush by unknown gunmen.

A lawmaker representing Mayom County of Unity State told Eye Radio that three vehicles carrying civilians headed for Unity State came under attack heavy gunfire on the outskirts of Turalei town.

30 civilians reportedly fled the attack and escaped to Mayom County on foot.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by Governor Aleu Anyieny Aleu and addressed to his Unity State counterpart says the incident has been strongly addressed.

“The incident in Ayiet Boma along Twic Bentiu road has been strongly addressed. Culprits are apprehended and a panel of chiefs has been formed to immediately collect compensation,” Aleu said in the statement.

Gen. Aleu is also quoted as saying he appreciates the serenity in which the authority and people of Unity have shown in resolving the matter.

“I am indebted to profoundly acknowledge your mutual cooperation and the spirit of teamwork your administration has demonstrated in containing the recurrent crime incidents among civilians. The criminals are from the police and we are going to court-martial them soon.”

Meanwhile, the authorities in Unity State confirmed the arrest of the seven police officers.

David Gai who is the government spokesperson in Unity State said they were told the officers will answer for their crimes in court soon.

“The governor of Warrap has just communicated that the criminals are under detention of the state government and that further investigation will come out,” Gai said.

“We were told they were from police organized forces. They are about 7 and they have not yet given the reason why they attacked the civilian convoy,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



VP Taban demands regulations to protect critical transport routes Previous Post