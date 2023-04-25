7 national MPs to be tried for criminal cases

The National Legislative Assembly has lifted the immunity of seven members to face criminal charges for different crimes in the court of justice.

The lawmakers cited are Ally Osura Tanam, Achol Marial Deng, Simon Malual Deng, Deng Tong Kuol, Abraham Albino Akot, Juma Ali Malou, and Joseph Ojukwu Ikarak.

The members of parliament have been accused by several complainants over different sets of crimes.

According to the list obtained by Eye Radio, MP Ally Osura Tanam is charged twice with cheating offenses against Joseph Makur and Joseph Kenyi Samuel.

Achol Marial Deng is accused by complainant Wol Wol Majud of giving an uncovered cheque.

While lawmaker Simon Malual Deng will stand trial for a false charge for an offense made with intent to injure Ochang Donato Deng.

Meanwhile, honorable Deng Tong Kuol faces three similar charges of giving uncovered cheques to Mou Mou, Daniel Tukube, and Wiliam Wol.

Another MP to appear in court, is Juma Ali Malou, the former governor of defunct Terekeka State. He is accused by Diorye of fabricating against her, false evidence with intent to procure a conviction for an offense punishable by the death penalty.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Joseph Okujku Ikarak faces Jackline Juru Aggrey for the preparation of the first information report.

The decision of the parliament is within that law that stipulates that in case a member is charged with a serious crime, the appropriate house may waive the immunity of the member concerned.

The step taken will now pave the way for the court to summon the accused to stand trial for the alleged crimes.

Following the resolution, the August house Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba urged the accused MPs to quickly address the issues and return to the parliament.

“Colleagues honorable members, those who have these cases, you go immediately, clear the issues and come back. These are just normal things,” Nunu said.

“You know sometimes, there are some things we do which we don’t think it would be serious, then it goes to court, but the most important thing is always trying to resolve this problem either outside court or you go and defend yourself in court if you know you have no problem. So, you go and handle the case quickly and then join us”.

According to the interim constitution, waiving immunity is a legal obligation of the house to renounce, abandon, and surrender legal rights, claims, and privileges when a member is charged with a serious crime.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter