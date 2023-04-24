24th April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   60 killed in Burkina Faso ‘by men in army uniform’

60 killed in Burkina Faso ‘by men in army uniform’

Author: AFP | Published: 3 hours ago

Burkina Faso's servicemen stand guard during the burial of the soldiers killed in Gaskinde, in Ouagadougou on October 8, 2022. The ambush in Gaskinde, claimed by Al-Qaeda, officially killed 37 people, including 27 soldiers on September 26, 2022. | Olympia de Maismont | AFP

About 60 civilians were killed in a village in northern Burkina Faso by men wearing military uniforms, the local prosecutor said late Sunday, announcing an investigation into the latest bloodshed in the insurgency-hit country.

Landlocked and in the heart of West Africa’s Sahel, the country is one of the world’s most volatile and impoverished.

Attacks blamed on suspected jihadists are on the rise in Burkina Faso, which is battling an insurgency that spilled over from neighbouring Mali.

“About 60 people were killed by people wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces” on Thursday in the village of Karma, in northern Yatenga province, Ouahigouya High Court prosecutor Lamine Kabore told AFP in a statement, citing the gendarmerie.

“The wounded have been evacuated and are currently being taken care of within our health facilities,” he said, adding that the perpetrators had “taken various goods”.

The village of Karma is near the Malian border and attracts many illegal gold miners.

According to residents contacted by AFP, survivors said more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided the village.

Dozens of men and young people were killed by the men, dressed in military uniforms, they said.

Survivors gave a toll of “around 80 dead”.

The latest bloodshed occurred a week after 34 defence volunteers and six soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected jihadists near the village of Aorema, about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from provincial capital Ouahigouya and 40 kilometres from Karma.

Following that attack, Burkina Faso’s military junta declared a “general mobilisation” to give the state “all necessary means” to combat a string of bloody attacks blamed on jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The decree states that anyone over 18 years old and physically fit who is not in the armed forces will be “called to enlist according to the needs expressed by the competent authorities”.

The government had already announced a plan to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to battle the insurgency that has gripped the country since 2015.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina’s transitional president, has declared a goal of recapturing the 40 percent of the country’s territory which is controlled by jihadists.

The violence has left more than 10,000 people dead, according to non-governmental aid groups, and displaced two million people from their homes.

Anger within the military at the mounting toll sparked two coups in 2022, the most recent of which was in September, when Traore seized power.

He is standing by a pledge made by the preceding junta to stage elections for a civilian government by 2024.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan protests alleged erroneous reporting by Uganda TV 1

South Sudan protests alleged erroneous reporting by Uganda TV

Published Monday, April 17, 2023

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush 2

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire 3

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results 4

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results

Published Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Entebbe airport security files complaint against EALA MP Kim Gai 5

Entebbe airport security files complaint against EALA MP Kim Gai

Published Monday, April 17, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba

Published 44 mins ago

60 killed in Burkina Faso ‘by men in army uniform’

Published 3 hours ago

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County

Published 17 hours ago

11 inmates released from Juba Prison after debts cleared

Published 19 hours ago

Cairo man arrested over attempted rape on S. Sudanese minor

Published 20 hours ago

Kenya police unearth 21 bodies in ‘starvation cult’ probe

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!