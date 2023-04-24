60 killed in Burkina Faso ‘by men in army uniform’

According to residents contacted by AFP, survivors said more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided the village.

Dozens of men and young people were killed by the men, dressed in military uniforms, they said.

The latest bloodshed occurred a week after 34 defence volunteers and six soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected jihadists near the village of Aorema, about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from provincial capital Ouahigouya and 40 kilometres from Karma.

Following that attack, Burkina Faso’s military junta declared a “general mobilisation” to give the state “all necessary means” to combat a string of bloody attacks blamed on jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The decree states that anyone over 18 years old and physically fit who is not in the armed forces will be “called to enlist according to the needs expressed by the competent authorities”.

The government had already announced a plan to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to battle the insurgency that has gripped the country since 2015.