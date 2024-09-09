6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

The British Embassy in South Sudan has granted fully funded Chevening scholarship opportunities to six South Sudanese students for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom.

According to UK Ambassador in Juba Guy Warrington, the one-year program will give the South Sudanese students an opportunity to graduate from masters.

Warrington said only highly qualified students have secured the prestigious scholarship slots after a thorough and rigorous recruitment process, focusing on key areas for the development of South Sudan.

The ambassador said the benefiting students need to prove that they will contribute to the country’s growth and development.

“Every year we send five or six postgraduate students to do taught masters in the United Kingdom in subjects that we think are key for this country. And this year we are sending six students,” Warrington said.

He stated that the students will study different master’s degree in media and communications, criminal law, peacebuilding, public health, climate change, and international development.

They will be admitted at different institutions including the University of London, University of Sussex, University of Bradford, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, and University of Bristol.

“We ask nothing of these students beyond that they return to South Sudan and help South Sudan in its development. That is the most important thing.”

“We are trying to identify the next generation of leaders for this country and ensure that they have the qualifications and the skills that will enable them to take South Sudan forward.”

For his part, John Ngor Arok, one of the students awarded this year’s scholarship, said he is grateful for what he termed a lifetime opportunity to enhance his professional competency.

He will pursue a one-year master’s degree in climate change and policy at the University of Sussex in Brighton.

“I am going to the prestigious University of Sussex in Brighton, England, to pursue a Master of Science in Climate Change Development and Policy.”

“Having demonstrated the passion, the vision, and the skills needed to share a better world, I am delighted to inform you that the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the United Kingdom selected me for the 2024-2025 Chevening Scholarship.”

“In that regard, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the British Embassy in Juba, South Sudan, and the Chevening Secretariat in the United Kingdom for this lifetime opportunity they have given me to enhance my professional competencies.”

Chevening is the UK Government’s international scholarship program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and partner organisations.

Successful Chevening candidates come from a diverse range of countries and backgrounds, who must all demonstrate the passion, vision, and skills needed to shape a better world.

There are many benefits scholars get after being selected, including fully funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture.

The 2025-2026 cohort is currently open for applications from 2nd August to 3rd November.

The United Kingdom said it is significantly involved in supporting the education sector in the country, including initiatives such as Girls’ Education South Sudan and postgraduate studies in the UK.

