6 of Warrap container victims were innocently jailed: Inquiry finds

Six of the victims who suffocated to death in a shipping container at a military barrack in Warrap State, were innocently detained over a minor civil offences, the government-appointed investigation committee has found.

The deceased suspects including four natives of Tonj North County, three from Gogrial East County and another two soldiers, were reportedly locked in a 20-foot shipping container at a military barrack in Kuajok.

After the incident, Warrap Governor Kuol Muor ordered the arrest of Brigade 4 Commander, the officers, non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and all those manning Barpuot Military Barrack during the incident.

Governor Muor further formed a committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the “tragic” deaths of the seven suspects in military custody within one week.

The committee, chaired by the Division 11 Commander, and deputized by the Warrap State Attorney General, comprises officers from Warrap state security agencies.

In the findings released on Wednesday, the government concluded that the death of the seven people occurred as a result of negligence of officers in charge.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayom, said the committee presented its findings to the government with presence of the family members.

Mayom pointed out that the report indicated that one of the deceased was a criminal wanted for cattle theft, while the remaining 6 were innocent.

“The report says the 7 people died in the prison because of negligence, they suffocated and that was the cause of death. Among the seven, one was found to be guilty, a most wanted criminal who was stealing cattle,” he said.

Mr Mayom added that the alleged cattle rustler was set to be punished in accordance with a controversial Green Book that the state adopted.

The information minister said the government of Warrap took the responsibility and will compensate the families of the six deceased with 51 cows for each.

“With this, the six were recommended to be innocent and were suppose to be handled with care investigation and later on if they are taken to rule of law, or court of law they should be punished accordingly.”

“The families of the victims agreed to compensated. The government of Warrap state took the responsibility since the negligence was caused by the officers in charge of the barrack.”

“The compensation will be paid by the state government; each person will be compensated with 51 cows.”

According to Mayom, the officers in charge of the barrack at Brigade 4 and Brigade 2 of Gogrial East and Kuajok, on the day of the incident will remain in prison until they are presented in a military court.

He added that the governor of Warrap issued an order banning the use of containers as a prison cell in all military barracks in the state.

“The officers found to be guilty should be punished according to court of Marshal as soon as it is formed, they will remain in prison.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



10 suspected Juba robbers arrested in one week: IGP Previous Post