24th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   5,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

5,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 46 mins ago

Photo taken in June 2024 shows a woman standing in floodwaters in Panyijiar County of Unity State. Credit: Gatkuoth Phar

An estimated 5,000 people have been displaced in Panyijiar County of Unity State, after rising Nile water submerged homesteads, according to the UN humanitarian agency.

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said severe flooding is expected to hit 20 counties in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Warrap, Jonglei, Central Equatoria, and Upper Nile states in the coming months.

OCHA said the possibility of flooding is indicated in the above average rainfall and increased water level observed in Lakes Victoria and the hydrometric stations in the country.

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre has called on South Sudan to put measures in place to mitigate anticipated flooding and heat stress that may lead to dire humanitarian situation in the country.

A seasonal forecast of the ICPAC showed above-normal rainfall and warmer-than-normal temperatures predicted over most parts of the Greater Horn of Africa including South Sudan between June and September 2024.

The scientific center said the riverine flooding is expected in parts of Jonglei, Lake State, Unity, Upper Nile and Central Equatoria, while dry spells are expected in parts of Northern Bahr El Ghazal.

Meanwhile, the agency, in its humanitarian snapshot of May 2024, says nearly 26,000 people remained displaced in Tambura, Nagero and Ezo counties in Western Equatoria State due to intercommunal violence.

It also said several displaced families left the displacement sites following a call from the government to return to their places of origin in Tambura and Nagero counties, while others intended to cross into the Central African Republic to seek asylum.

OCHA stated that intercommunal violence between conflicting communities in Malakal town, Upper Nile State, killed at least eight people and displacing 600 people to Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site.

It added that about 300 people arrived in Malakal town of Upper Nile State from Mayendit and Rubkona counties in Unity State, in search of humanitarian assistance due to dire hunger in their places of origin.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 3

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export 4

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Published Thursday, June 20, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

5,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

Published 46 mins ago

Public urges President Kiir to order nationwide disarmament

Published 1 hour ago

EU sanctions six Sudanese individuals for fueling war

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan on alert as DRC records monkeypox cases

Published 3 hours ago

Poor pay forces teachers to abandon public schools: CES official

Published 3 hours ago

Lainya commissioner frees 22 detained ambororo nomads

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!