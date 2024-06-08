40 killed in Khartoum shelling blamed on RSF

At least 40 people have been killed during artillery fire in Sudan’s capital Khartoum allegedly by the Rapid Support Force (RSF) battling army, according to activists, as fighting rages in several parts of the country.

The Karari Resistance Committee, a pro-democracy organization that coordinates the flow of humanitarian assistance across Sudan, said the RSF group was behind the deadly attack on Omdurman on Thursday.

“So far, the death toll is estimated at 40 civilians and there are more than 50 injured, some seriously,” the Karari Resistance Committee said in a statement posted on social media, as seen by Al Jazeera news outlet.

The incident occurred days after the paramilitary group was accused of killing more than 100 people during two waves of shelling on the village of Wad al-Noura in Gezira State on Wednesday.

The Madani Resistance Committee said in a statement on social media that the RSF pounded the Wad al-Noura village killing dozens in the farming state that it captured in December 2023.

The statement said the incident in the village was a full-scale massacre carried out by the RSF, while the army remained “stationary inside Al-Manaqil locality.”

“Wad Alnoura village … witnessed a genocide on Wednesday after the RSF attacked twice, killing up to 100 people,” the group said, and a video showed the burial of dozens of victims in a public square.

The deadly Wad al-Noura assault drew widespread condemnation, including from UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, who said at least 35 children were reported killed and more than 20 others injured.

The United States condemned the “horrific attacks…. on unarmed civilians in Wad al-Noura which included the murder of over 100 people,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“It is imperative that the RSF take immediate action to stop these attacks and demonstrate swift accountability for those responsible for the murder of civilians,” he added.

Miller added that both sides must ensure the protection of civilians and hold accountable anyone within their ranks who is responsible for war crimes or violations of the Jeddah Declaration.

“There can be no military victory in this war, whose toll is being measured in the tragic loss of civilian lives, displacement of millions from their homes, acute malnourishment, rape and torture, and ethnic cleansing.”

The US further calls for the resumption of ceasefire negotiations, an immediate end to obstructions of humanitarian aid deliveries, and a return to civilian governance that the Sudanese people have long demanded.

But the Wad Madani Resistance Committee accused it of using heavy artillery against civilians, looting, and driving women and children to seek refuge in the nearby town of Managil.

The paramilitary group was also named in the assassination of journalist Muawiya Abdel Razzaq and three of his family members on Tuesday night at their home in the Al-Droshab suburb, in the capital Khartoum.

According to Al Jazeera, fighting continues daily in several parts of Sudan, with both sides accused of war crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.

In the besieged El Fasher city in the Darfur region, the Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) describes the situation as catastrophic due to intense fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF.

MSF said this week El Fasher has been under constant shelling since the war started in May, and everywhere is being bombarded.

On May 26, the medical charity said at least 134 people were killed including its staff member in fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF, adding that it treated 979 casualties at the city’s main hospital since the fighting began.

Sudan’s powerful military commanders, junta leader General Abdal Fattah Al Burhan and RSF’s General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, plunged the country into a brutal conflict in April 2023 following a longstanding rivalry.

