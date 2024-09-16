16th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   40 killed in alleged RSF attack in Sudan’s Gezira State

40 killed in alleged RSF attack in Sudan’s Gezira State

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Fighting in Sudan broke out more than a year ago (© -)

At least 40 civilians were killed on Sunday in an attack blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s Gezira State, according to a local lobby organization.

“An RSF attack on Gouz Al-Naqa village of Abu Gouta area in Gezira State killed at least 40 civilians,” said the Abu Gouta Resistance Committee, a non-governmental group.

According to the statement published by China’s Xinhua News Agency, several corpses remained exposed in the village, as the RSF is preventing displaced villagers from returning to bury the dead.

The paramilitary group currently at war with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), took control of Gezira after seizing the capital Wad Madani in December 2023 after the army withdrew following fierce fighting.

The committee called on civil society organizations to put pressure on the RSF to allow residents to enter the village and bury the deceased.

The RSF has not yet made any comment about the attack.

In April 15, 2023, fighting erupted between the junta under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leaving thousands dead, displacing millions and triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

 

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK 1

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

Published September 9, 2024

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions 2

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions

Published 21 hours ago

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month 3

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Published September 10, 2024

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto 4

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto

Published September 10, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 5

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Judgement day for Manchester City’s golden era as long-awaited hearing begins

Published 1 hour ago

40 killed in alleged RSF attack in Sudan’s Gezira State

Published 2 hours ago

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions

Published 21 hours ago

South Sudanese should freely discuss politics, says official on democracy day

Published 21 hours ago

ECSS condemns arrest and torture of pastors in Jur River

Published 21 hours ago

Lakes agriculture minister urges farmers to boost production

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.