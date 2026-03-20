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38 Western Equatoria students awarded Adut Salva scholarship

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 20, 2026

Photo|Courtesy

The Western Equatoria State Government says at least 38 students have been awarded the Adut Salva Scholarship to pursue secondary education in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

According to the Governor’s Office, the beneficiaries were selected through an evaluation process targeting vulnerable learners, including orphans and children of veterans, who were unable to continue their education due to lack of school fees.

The students will study at Cornerstone Vision Academy Secondary School under the scholarship program, which aims to support at least 500 learners nationwide.

The state governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, praised Adut Salva for the initiative, saying:

“Investing in education is what one can invest in.”

Meanwhile, the State Education Minister, Gibson Wande, said the selection marks the first phase, with 100 students expected to benefit from Western Equatoria.

“This is phase one out of 100 students expected to benefit from Western Equatoria under this scholarship program,”.

The state government will transport the students to the capital, while the Office of Adut Salva will facilitate their onward travel to Aweil.

They are expected to report to school on April 10th.

“We are happy and ready to go back to school after staying home for one to two years,” one of the student representative who name has not been mentioned”

Students expressed excitement, saying they are ready to resume studies after staying home for up to two years.

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22nd March 2026

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