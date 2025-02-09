30 students graduate with digital skills from STEM power

STEM power, a charity organization, has awarded 30 students drawn from Juba’s Checkpoint and Mangateen displaced persons camps with certificate in digital skills after three months of intensive hands-on training in essential digital tools and applications.

The digital skill initiative represents a beacon of hope in the challenging circumstances faced by IDPs, returnees, and refugees in South Sudan, offering a pathway to self-reliance, connection, and opportunity.

Speaking after receipt of the certificate, Mrs. Lucia Dayat, a 45-year-old Digital skill-student says, she at first struggled to grasp some of the more technical concepts, but passion and determination kept her ambitions alive.

“It was very difficult at the beginning because we were taught ICT lesions in our previous school without practical sessions but when we were introduced to computer practical here, typing alone was hard for some of us.

“I spent one month with a lot of hardship but I gained confidence in the following month and I have learnt a lot of things about computer operations including the use of mouse and other computer accessories as well.

“Even now, I comfortable but it’s not enough, when I get another chance, we would like to comeback to complete the rest of the package,” Mrs. Lucia spoke exclusively to Eye-Radio in a sideline interview on Saturday.

Puok Koang Mathot, another digital kill-student say with the skill-gained, he is capable of operating computer applications for income generation purposes along the streets.

“I’m capable in three things in a digital skill training program that I did for three months- Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint, plus the rest.

“So, I need to do some businesses like photocopying, things in the market for income or for daily life activities.”

According to Marial Daniel Kuol – Acting Director for STEMpower South Sudan, the program’s success has garnered significant attention, with thousands of vulnerable students and individuals expressing a keen interest in participating.

“Because even our Facebook page now, whenever we post about training, we receive very many messages, everyone sending us messages that they are interested, they want to be part of this program.

“So sometimes we receive over 3,000 messages in our inbox claiming that they want also the same opportunity,” he said.

Marial is also hopeful that if additional funding can be secured, this vital initiative can reaches more vulnerable individuals.

He’s appealing to well-wishers to support the organization to keep empowering the marginalized communities through education and technology

“So, it’s really an overwhelming sort of a program which requires all the stakeholders, those that are willing to support, to come in so that they can also back up the project,” he added.

