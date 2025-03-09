3 South Sudanese kickboxers in Thailand for Muai Than Championship

Three South Sudan kickboxing fighters travelled to Thailand on Friday to participate in the 60th World Muay Thai Championship which takes place from 9th to 17th March.

The championship will feature 72 fighters from 18 countries, with South Sudan as the sole African representative in the mixed martial art competition.

The three South Sudanese fighters Sky James, Majok Gau, and Wizy earned their places in the global tournament after excelling in the East African Regional Championship held in Juba in January 2025.

During the regional competition, Majok Gau defeated Ethiopia’s Rabik Sani, while Wizy triumphed over Kenyan champion Biko in the main category. Their victories secured them spots on the international stage.

Benjamin Omolo, Head of Data, Digital Media, and Information Technology, confirmed South Sudan’s participation in the World Muay Thai Championship.

Omolo said South Sudan is the only African country in this championship, competing among 18 confirmed nations where representatives will participate in different weight categories.

“We are going to represent South Sudan as the only country from Africa in the 60th World Muay Thai Championship that is going to be held,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The number of our people who are going to represent present the team three. They are going to be in different categories not in the same categories and maybe to expand more about a format of the fight there.”

He explained that after the competition kicks off on March 9, athletes will participate in a series of qualification rounds from March 10 to 12, followed by an elimination round on Day 2.

The final eliminations will take place three days later, determining the championship winners.

