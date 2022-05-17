3 commissioners, minister detained for allegedly mobilizing youth in Twic and Abyei

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, the committee says the move comes after the latest renewal of fighting between Twic inhabitants and the Ngok Dinka of Abyei.

The confined officials include Mayot Kunit Abyei Minister of Infrastructure,, Chol Pur Chol, the Commissioner of Rumamer county and Akuei Akoon, the commissioner of Alal County.

The other is Deng Tong Goch, the Commissioner of Twic County of Warrap State.

They were summoned to Juba before being held by security at Juba International Airport.

“The committee notices with dismay that the government officials in Abyei Special Administrative Area and Twic County in Warap State are involved in mobilization of youth that led to the resumption of the conflict instead of implementing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in their capacities as local government authorities,” the statement signed by the investigation committee Secretary, Dhieu Mathok stated.

The fact-finding team said the decision is meant to contain the fighting and rescue the lives and properties of innocent civilians.

However, the committee warned that whoever is found to have instigated the violence between the two communities will be held accountable.

It concluded by calling on the public to be calm and support its efforts in resolving the conflict.

Early this month, two people went missing along Abyei – Mayen-Abun road after they fell into an ambush by unknown armed men.

The unnamed men were travelling on a motorcycle from Abyei to Aweil when they got kidnapped by unidentified armed men.

Their fate until today remains unknown.

The violence occurred between 10 and 13 February this year, involving the people of Ngok of the Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.