17th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   3 commissioners, minister detained for allegedly mobilizing youth in Twic and Abyei

3 commissioners, minister detained for allegedly mobilizing youth in Twic and Abyei

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 3 hours ago

Part of Anet Market in Agok area that was torched by gunmen on February 11, 2022 - Courtesy

The Twic–Ngok Inter-Communal Clashes Investigation Committee has temporarily detained a state minister, and three-county commissioners for allegedly fueling conflict between the neighboring Warrap-Abyei communities.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, the committee says the move comes after the latest renewal of fighting between Twic inhabitants and the Ngok Dinka of Abyei.

The confined officials include Mayot Kunit Abyei Minister of Infrastructure,, Chol Pur Chol, the Commissioner of Rumamer county and Akuei Akoon, the commissioner of Alal County.

The other is Deng Tong Goch, the Commissioner of Twic County of Warrap State.

They were summoned to Juba before being held by security at Juba International Airport.

“The committee notices with dismay that the government officials in Abyei Special Administrative Area and Twic County in Warap State are involved in mobilization of youth that led to the resumption of the conflict instead of implementing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in their capacities as local government authorities,” the statement signed by the investigation committee Secretary, Dhieu Mathok stated.

The fact-finding team said the decision is meant to contain the fighting and rescue the lives and properties of innocent civilians.

However, the committee warned that whoever is found to have instigated the violence between the two communities will be held accountable.

It concluded by calling on the public to be calm and support its efforts in resolving the conflict.

Early this month, two people went missing along Abyei – Mayen-Abun road after they fell into an ambush by unknown armed men.

The unnamed men were travelling on a motorcycle from Abyei to Aweil when they got kidnapped by unidentified armed men.

Their fate until today remains unknown.

The violence occurred between 10 and 13 February this year, involving the people of Ngok of the Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 2

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police 3

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords 4

City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

‘’I was taken out of context”, Agak on oil pre-sell remarks 5

‘’I was taken out of context”, Agak on oil pre-sell remarks

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NCAC urged to speed up review of elections and financial reforms act

Published 11 mins ago

20 people killed in Leer County cattle raid

Published 42 mins ago

3 commissioners, minister detained for allegedly mobilizing youth in Twic and Abyei

Published 3 hours ago

Police behind bars for shooting teen gang member in Aweil

Published 4 hours ago

Cabinet approves $28.3 million budget for Water Resource Ministry

Published 4 hours ago

SPLM divided since its inception, Mabior says

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.