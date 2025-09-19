27 South Sudanese herders freed in Ethiopia, await transportation – official

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says 27 South Sudanese cattle herders who were detained in Ethiopia are awaiting repatriation.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, the herders were arrested after crossing the international border into Ethiopian territory while armed.

She said the South Sudanese Embassy in Addis Ababa has been engaging with Ethiopian authorities to secure their return.

Ambassador Apuk confirmed that the group is now free and that arrangements are underway to bring them back home.

She made the remarks during the weekly media briefing held in Juba on Thursday, September 18.

“About the 27 youth, we have good news the ministry has been engaging with the Ethiopian in the regards to the flight of these 27 youth. They have been released because they were jailed, so now they are released, and they are awaiting transportation back to the country. So, anytime there will be announcement in that regards that they have arrived here,” she said.

The ministry did not give details on when exactly the group will return but assured that the government is working with Ethiopian authorities to ensure their safe repatriation.

