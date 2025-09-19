20th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   27 South Sudanese herders freed in Ethiopia, await transportation – official

27 South Sudanese herders freed in Ethiopia, await transportation – official

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 hours ago

Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addresses the media on Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says 27 South Sudanese cattle herders who were detained in Ethiopia are awaiting repatriation.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, the herders were arrested after crossing the international border into Ethiopian territory while armed.

She said the South Sudanese Embassy in Addis Ababa has been engaging with Ethiopian authorities to secure their return.

Ambassador Apuk confirmed that the group is now free and that arrangements are underway to bring them back home.

She made the remarks during the weekly media briefing held in Juba on Thursday, September 18.

“About the 27 youth, we have good news the ministry has been engaging with the Ethiopian in the regards to the flight of these 27 youth. They have been released because they were jailed, so now they are released, and they are awaiting transportation back to the country. So, anytime there will be announcement in that regards that they have arrived here,” she said.

The ministry did not give details on when exactly the group will return but assured that the government is working with Ethiopian authorities to ensure their safe repatriation.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 1

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 2

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 3

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani 4

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published September 13, 2025

SPLM-IO: Machar’s suspension ends legitimacy of peace government 5

SPLM-IO: Machar’s suspension ends legitimacy of peace government

Published September 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Mujung urges for renewed peace commitment ahead of International Peace Day

Published 11 hours ago

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published 11 hours ago

Why you’ll land in trouble for moving large cash without a license – BoSS

Published 11 hours ago

27 South Sudanese herders freed in Ethiopia, await transportation – official

Published 12 hours ago

Task force set up to remove illegal checkpoints on Juba-Nesitu-Nimule Highway

Published 12 hours ago

Kiir directs JEDCO reforms to cut tariffs and improve electricity services

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.