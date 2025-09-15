15th September 2025

27 herders to arrive in Juba Wednesday after months in Ethiopian detention

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudanese cattle herders - courtesy photo

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has confirmed that South Sudanese nationals detained by the Ethiopian government will arrive in Juba on Wednesday.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said 27 South Sudanese cattle herders were detained by Ethiopian authorities after crossing into its territory.

According to Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, the ministry’s spokesperson, the detainees crossed the international border into Ethiopia while armed.

Apuk said the South Sudanese Embassy in Addis Ababa had been negotiating with the Ethiopian government to secure their release.

Speaking to Eye Radio in a telephone interview on Monday afternoon, Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore, confirmed he has received assurance from the national government of their release and that they will arrive in Juba on Wednesday.

“It is true, they are going to arrive in Juba on Wednesday,” he said.

According to Governor Lobong, the 27 youth have been in Ethiopian detention for nearly 10 months since they were imprisoned in December last year.



