27 former CES officials to face forceful eviction

The Central Equatoria government has ordered for the eviction of former constitutional post holders from the state-owned houses.

According to a letter dated 7th of June, seen by Eye Radio, the state Minister of Cabinet Affairs, notified 27 officials to vacate immediately.

‘It’s true, I have notified the legal administration in Central Equatoria to affect the eviction of former government officials who have defied all our notices to them to vacate all the government offices, We started engaging with them since 2021 April, and they kept defying the eviction,” Wayi Godwill Edward, who is also the Chairperson of the Eviction Committee confirmed to Eye Radio.

Those ordered include former governors and ministers of the state.

They include Agustino Jadall Wani, the former governor of Jubek state and David Lokonga, the former governor of Yei River state.

Others are Peter Kenyi, the former Speaker of Jubek State; Semir Khamis, the former Mayor of Juba and six other former state ministers.

The state also ordered the removal of three former commissioners of police and prisons as well as former Director General of the Ministry of Roads.

The family of a late journalist and the director of South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation have also been affected.

Wayi Godwill Edward, who is also the Chairperson of the Eviction Committee in the state, granted the officials only one month to leave the state house property.

The state government houses are in different areas, including Amarat, Mwozifin, Jerusalem, Jalaba, Tejariya, Buluk, and Cinema.