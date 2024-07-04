4th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   25 DRC soldiers sentenced to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’

25 DRC soldiers sentenced to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows soldiers of the Congolese Army on patrol in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). (Photo: (Xinhua/Wang Guansen).

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has convicted 25 soldiers to death on accusations that they fled frontline battles with the M23 rebel group in the east of the country, their lawyers said.

About 27 soldiers and four of their civilian wives, appeared before the Butembo garrison military court in the North Kivu Province and were charged with fleeing the enemy, dissipation of war munitions and violation of orders.

“I find them guilty and sentence each of them to death,” said Colonel Kabeya Ya Hanu, president of the military court, according to Al Jazeera news outlet.

French news agency AFP reported that the other accused, including the four women, were acquitted for lack of evidence.

It is also reported that the M23 (March 23 movement) has recently taken several towns – including the strategic town of Kanyabayonga, which is seen as a gateway to the major commercial centres of Butembo and Beni.

DR Congo’s mineral-rich east has been plagued by fighting between both local and foreign-based armed groups for the past three decades, the conflict having spilled over from the Rwandan genocide in the 1990s.

Last March, the Congolese government lifted the moratorium on the death penalty that had been in force since 2003 in the country.

Kinshasa accuses neighboring Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group, allegations proven to be of substance by the United Nations, United States and other powers, but which Kigali denies.

Popular Stories
Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 1

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 2

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 3

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment 4

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

SSFA to launch first South Sudan Premier League 5

SSFA to launch first South Sudan Premier League

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

25 DRC soldiers sentenced to death for ‘fleeing the enemy’

Published 1 hour ago

Groups urge R-TGONU against extension before Tumaini outcome

Published 3 hours ago

UBG teaching staff hold demonstration against 8-month salary delays

Published 3 hours ago

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published 3 hours ago

Clashes in Nasir between SSPDF and armed civilians – MP

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan to embrace US principles of freedom, justice and equality: Geng

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!