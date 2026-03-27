24 killed in Gogrial East cattle raid, Warrap official says

Authorities in Warrap State have confirmed that at least 24 people were killed following a cattle raid in Gogrial East County, allegedly carried out by armed youth from neighboring Mayom County, an incident Unity state governmet confirmed and condemned.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday in the Panhom-Aker area of Apuk. Warrap State Minister of Information, William Wol Mayom, told Eye Radio on Friday that the assailants struck at around 1:00 a.m.

“The attack happened at one in the morning. It was an unexpected attack on a cattle camp, and it resulted in heavy casualties by suspected armed youth from Mayom,” Mayom said.

According to the minister, 37 people were injured during the incident. Those killed include five children, one woman, and a member of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

“Twenty-four people were reported killed, including five children, an SSPDF soldier, and a female, and 37 were wounded,” he added.

Authorities also reported that a significant number of cattle were taken during the raid. Preliminary estimates put the figure at around 1,000 head, although verification is still ongoing.

“An unspecified number of cattle were also raided, though the owners of the cattle are still pursuing the attackers. Counting is still ongoing because the commissioner and local authorities are gathering information, but we estimate around 1,000 cattle were taken,” Mayom said.

The minister said that cattle owners, supported by security forces, are pursuing the attackers in an effort to recover the stolen livestock. He said some of the animals have already been recovered.

Unity State Minister of Information conveyed condolences to the families of those killed and injured, and urged communities to remain calm. He added that authorities in Warrap and Mayom are in contact as efforts continue to identify and hold those responsible to account.

In a statement dated 26 March 2026, the Unity State government confirmed the incident, describing it as a “grave violation of peace.

The Authorities in Unity State alleged the attack was orchestrated by an individual identified as Agok Jial from Mayen Jur, along with accomplices from the same area, who reportedly mobilized youth from Mayom County to carry out the raid.

According to the statement, authorities said the raid targeted cattle owners and resulted in the loss of lives and livelihoods.

They warned that such violence undermines peaceful coexistence and threatens ongoing reconciliation and stability efforts across the states.

Authorities also said efforts are underway to track down those responsible and hold them accountable in accordance with the law.

Officials further expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones and said the government stands in solidarity with the affected communities in Apuk during this difficult time.

The Unity State government also called on community leaders, youth, and residents to avoid retaliation and instead support lawful processes to address the incident.

“Let us rise above cycles of violence and work collectively toward lasting peace and justice. Violence against one community ultimately affects all,” the statement read.