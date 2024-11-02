23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia

At least 23 police personnel were dispatched to Addis Ababa on Friday to undertake specialized studies in various fields at the Ethiopian Police University, the national police spokesperson said.

Col. John Kassara Koang said the police officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) successfully passed the scholarship interviews and are now set to study a range of subjects.

This includes Security Management, Leadership and Change Management, Peace and Public Security Studies, Criminology, and Criminal Justice at the Master’s level.

Col. Kassara further said other members will pursue Bachelor’s degrees in Advanced Crime Investigation, Advanced Crime Prevention, Advanced Police Management, Generic Crime Investigation, Police Science, and Forensic Science.

He said the scholarship program is part of a broader cooperation effort between Ethiopia and South Sudan, established through a memorandum of understanding signed by the heads of police from both countries.

“The officers and the NCOs who passed their interview provided by Ethiopian Police University were advised by the Inspector General of police Atem Marol Biar to cooperate with the instruction of the university,” Kassara said.

“They will engage in various studies which include a Master’s in Security Management, leadership and Change Management, Peace and Pubilc Security Studies and Terminology and criminal justice studies and others will study in advance crime investigation and prevention and police Management, Police science and forensic laboratories among others.”

In October 2024, 120 South Sudan National Police officers completed a two-month joint training program in Rwanda. The training covered Aviation Security and Public Order Management.

Africa Center for Strategic Studies said in a 2018 report that the rampant unprofessional behavior of uniformed personnel is partly responsible for the drive within many communities in South Sudan to acquire small arms and light machine guns for their protection.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Security Studies said security sector reforms in South Sudan has been frustrated by a militarized political culture that could see political tensions boiling over into armed conflict.

