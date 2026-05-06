22 Jebel Iraq miners released from Giada military detention

Twenty-two miners from the Jebel Iraq have been released from the Giada military detention facility after being held for over a month under unexplained circumstances.

The release of the young men, who survived the deadly March 28 attack in Khor Kaltan, was confirmed yesterday by Ambassador Garang Deng Aguer, Chairperson of the Aweil Community in Juba, following weeks of community advocacy.

The original incident, which occurred in a remote gold mining area, left at least 36 people dead and 16 others injured. According to the government, the attack was allegedly carried out by gunmen affiliated with the SPLA-IO.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Ambassador Garang confirmed that the 22 miners, all from Northern Bahr el Ghazal, were arrested in Jebel Iraq just days after the massacre. They were later transferred to the military barracks in Juba, where they remained in custody for more than a month.

Despite concerns regarding the justification for their detention, the community leader welcomed the move, noting that it reflects the outcome of repeated appeals by the Aweil community.

“We want to thank the authorities because they have finally released these young men,” Ambassador Garang stated. “Though we tried to understand the circumstances surrounding their arrest, we could not find clear answers, but in the end, they have been released, and that is all we wanted.”

Garang confirmed that both the arrest and the subsequent release were carried out by government authorities. He further urged the survivors to reintegrate peacefully into their communities and avoid harmful behaviors, such as drug and alcohol abuse.

As of Wednesday, government and military authorities had yet to issue an official statement regarding the specific grounds for the arrests or the decision to release the detainees.

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