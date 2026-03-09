2026 elections will proceed as planned, says NEC chairperson

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Professor Abednego Akok, has reaffirmed that the 2026 general elections will proceed as planned.

He explained that political parties involved in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCISS) agreed to pause the census and constitutional review process. According to him, this requires the National Elections Commission to revert to the 2010 constituencies.

Professor Akok reassured the public not to worry, describing the elections as an opportunity for citizens to exercise their sovereign rights. He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio last week.

In the interview, Akok referenced Article 41 of the Elections Act, which states that when 12 months remain before elections, constituencies must be officially declared.

He said that on 22nd December last year, the Commission moved in line with this provision and the agreement reached by the political parties to the R-ARCISS to delink the census and constitutional review from the electoral process.

Akok stated that the Commission will therefore use the 2010 constituencies inherited from Sudan.

He urged the public not to worry, saying elections are an important opportunity for citizens to elect leaders of their choice.

The NEC chairperson also acknowledged the fragile security situation in parts of the country but expressed hope that peace will prevail in the coming months to allow elections to be conducted across South Sudan.

Akok noted that even before independence, elections were conducted when some areas in the south were insecure, with those locations being temporarily left out by the election commission at the time.

He expressed optimism that conditions will improve to enable the 2026 elections to take place nationwide.