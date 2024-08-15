15th August 2024
2018 peace accord key to South Sudan's future – RJMEC

2018 peace accord key to South Sudan’s future – RJMEC

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai, The Chairperson of RJMEC - File Photo/RJMEC

The Chairperson of the peace monitoring body R-JMEC says the 2018 peace agreement has remained the most viable blueprint and transformative framework for achieving enduring peace in South Sudan.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s meeting on South Sudan and Sudan on Wednesday, General Charles Tai Gituai, underscored the continued importance of the revitalised peace agreement.

He highlighted the recent developments in the peace process, stating: “With regards to the prospects of elections, an inter-party Committee has reviewed the Roadmap implementation and submitted its report to the Principals, who met on August 13th.”

“In response, the Parties to the Agreement have collectively tasked the relevant institutions and the inter-party Committee with developing a realistic timetable for elections.”

He added; “This timetable is expected to be accompanied by a budget and guaranteed funding.”

General Gituai pointed out that despite progress, the implementation of the peace agreement faces significant challenges, including insufficient and unpredictable funding, which hampers the work of the agreement’s institutions.

He called on the international community to provide the necessary resources and political support for the full implementation of the peace process.

The Chairperson identified several ongoing issues, including a lack of political will, trust deficits among the parties, capacity gaps, and persistent intercommunal violence.

He noted that while the agreement has achieved relative peace and a sustained ceasefire, critical tasks remain incomplete.

These include the unification of forces, the drafting of a permanent constitution, and various election-related preparations.

Additionally, the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing, and the Compensation and Reparation Authority are still pending in Parliament, and the Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration process has yet to commence.

