2,000 public university students selected for World Bank-funded digital agriculture program

Two thousand candidates from the University of Juba, the University of Bahr el-Ghazal, and Dr. John Garang Memorial University have been selected for the 2025–2026 Digital Agriculture Program, a strategic initiative backed by the World Bank.



According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, the selected students will be enrolled across three of the nation’s leading public institutions: the University of Juba, the University of Bahr el Ghazal, and Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology.

Minister of Higher Education, Hon. Madut Biar Yel, confirmed the following distribution for the newly admitted candidates where 1,200 students come from the University of Juba, 400 from the University of Bahr el Ghazal, and 400 students from Dr. John Garang Memorial University.

The Minister described the initiative as a cornerstone for modernizing South Sudan’s agricultural sector through innovation and technology. He noted that the program aims to cultivate a new generation of professionals equipped to address food security and economic growth.

“I am pleased to announce that 2,000 applicants have been nominated for admission to these three universities,” Minister Madut Biar stated. “This marks a day when a new generation of people with a passion for agriculture will begin a revolution in our agricultural sector.”

The program is expected to bridge the gap between traditional farming and modern tech-driven practices, positioning young South Sudanese experts at the forefront of the country’s agri-food transformation.

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