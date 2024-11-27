20-year-old woman takes own life in Rumbek: Police

Police in Lakes State are investigating an incident in which a 20-year old mother of two children committed suicide inside the premises of a defunct Juvenile Court building in the capital Rumbek.

Lakes Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor Makuac said the incident occurred in the morning of 22nd November, 2024.

He narrated that the victim who is reportedly pregnant, was first rescued by children who saw her and screamed before she was taken to Rumbek State hospital for treatment where she died from injuries two days later.

Makuac stated that she committed the suicide in an abandoned building formerly used as a juvenile court, and the reason for the suicide was not established.

“A pregnant mother of 22 years committed suicide at the premises of the Juvenile Court, that Juvenile court was build but is not functional,” he narrated to Eye Radio.

“After her husband went to work, she decided to climb up and hanged herself with a rob until the children screamed and the neighbors rushed to rescue her. She was taken to the hospital and spend two days and died on Sunday.”

Daniel Laat Kon, Coordinator for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, says the organization has learned about rising cases of suicide.

He said the incidents have been linked to domestic violence and economic hardships.

Mr. Laat appeals to humanitarian and development partners to create more awareness to the communities.

“These cases are related to GBV cases and economics situation of the people. We always call on stakeholders at least to make sure that such cases are investigated, and when they are investigated.”

“We will tell the government on the steps of what needs to be done and if there is a person held accountable, then there is a need for follow up.”

In September 2024, an official in the state raised concerns about rising cases of suicide in Wulu County, urging quick intervention from the government and nongovernmental organizations.

Isaac Luka Manga, the Lakes State Minister for Cooperatives, said they have lost about 12 people to suicide in Wulu County while around 40 others survived suicide, this year alone.

Mr. Manga recommended a joint government and humanitarian organizations effort to study the reason behind the high rate of suicide and to address the issue.

