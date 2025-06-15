2 killed, 5 injured in Abyei market attack – Official

Abyei Administrative Area (Eye Radio) – Two people were killed and five others injured when gunmen from the Sudanese Misseriya tribe opened fire at Amet Market on Friday, June 13, 2025, according to the official.

The attack, which occurred around 11:00 AM, involved two armed Misseriya youths on a motorcycle who targeted a bus stop located between Amet and Abyei town. All victims were South Sudanese nationals.

Yohana Akol, the Minister of Information in the Abyei Administrative Area, confirmed the details to Eye Radio on Sunday, June 15. He reported that the attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The two deceased individuals have since been buried, while the five injured victims are receiving medical treatment for various degrees of wounds.

According to Akol, following the incident, Ngok Dinka youth attempted to carry out revenge attacks. However, the Abyei Administrative Government swiftly intervened, containing the situation and preventing any escalation.

Minister Akol assured the public that the situation is currently calm and under control.

He added that the government is actively investigating the crime in collaboration with Misseriya chiefs, who have pledged their full cooperation to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Akol says this attack marks the latest in a series of violent incidents linked to persistent tensions between the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities in the Abyei Administrative Area.

Just last month, Minister Akol had publicly urged the Abyei and Misseriya peace committees to urgently address the escalating violence, which had led to the temporary closure of Amet Market.

At that time, attacks by armed Misseriya men in both Amet Market and Akon Bol resulted in at least four deaths and six injuries across three separate incidents.

Akol also disclosed that since April 26, 2025, authorities have recorded the theft of 25 motorcycles along the busy route to Amet Market, underscoring the persistent insecurity challenges faced by communities in the region.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter