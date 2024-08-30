18 underage Gumbo gangsters netted

The joint security operation has arrested eighteen under age gangsters in possession of machetes and other harmful tools in Juba’s Gumbo suburb.

“On 28th, August 2024 at 9 p.m, the police operation unit in Gumbo police station arrested 18 gangs at Gumba Laffa.

“These gangs were in possession of pangas and knifes that they use for attacking people in some residential areas of Gumba”, said Police Spokesperson Colonel John Kassara Wednesday.

Colonel Kassara said said the suspects are in a police custody and investigations are underway to uncover further details of the suspects’ criminal activities.

“We are here by informing the public that we are arrested these gangs’ members and filed police a case against them and investigation is ongoing in Gumba police station.

However, Colonel urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

He emphasized that community cooperation is vital in the fight against crimes and that public involvement can significantly aid the police in maintaining law and order.

” We are urging the public to cooperate on reporting such groups to the police so we can act and arrest them”, he added.

On August 13, 2024, the Mayor of Juba directed the 57 quarter councils in the city to coordinate with security sectors and open legal cases against gangs.

In November 2023, the Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol, ordered a nationwide crackdown on criminal gang groups.

