30th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   18 underage Gumbo gangsters netted

18 underage Gumbo gangsters netted

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Courtesy|

The joint security operation has arrested eighteen under age gangsters in  possession of machetes and other harmful tools in Juba’s Gumbo suburb.

“On 28th, August 2024 at 9 p.m, the police operation unit in Gumbo police station arrested 18 gangs at Gumba Laffa.

“These gangs were in possession of pangas and knifes that they use for attacking people in some residential areas of Gumba”, said Police Spokesperson Colonel John Kassara Wednesday.

Colonel Kassara said said the suspects are in a police custody and investigations are underway to uncover further details of the suspects’ criminal activities.

“We are here by informing the public that we are arrested these gangs’ members and filed police a case against them and investigation is ongoing in Gumba police station.

However, Colonel urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

He emphasized that community cooperation is vital in the fight against crimes and that public involvement can significantly aid the police in maintaining law and order.

” We are urging the public to cooperate on reporting such groups to the police so we can act and arrest them”, he added.

On August 13, 2024, the Mayor of Juba directed the 57 quarter councils in the city to coordinate with security sectors and open legal cases against gangs.

In November 2023, the Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol, ordered a nationwide crackdown on criminal gang groups.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 3

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official 4

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Published August 27, 2024

Owinykibul-Atepi bridge linking South Sudan and Uganda collapses 5

Owinykibul-Atepi bridge linking South Sudan and Uganda collapses

Published August 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mother appeals for help with son’s medical costs after electrocution

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to provide tax exemptions for young entrepreneurs

Published 2 hours ago

Northern Bahr el Ghazal raises SSP 200m for flood victims

Published 2 hours ago

Extension or Election: Electoral institutions leave decision to unity government

Published 3 hours ago

Opinion: Paving the path to financial integrity in South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

18 underage Gumbo gangsters netted

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.