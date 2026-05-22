S. Sudan announces Malaysian govt scholarships for master’s studies

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology has announced scholarship opportunities from the Malaysian Government for South Sudanese students wishing to pursue Master’s degree studies under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) for the 2026/2027 academic year.

According to a circular dated 21 May 2026 from the Office of the Undersecretary, applications for the scholarship are open until 12 June 2026 through the MTCP online portal. The scholarships are intended for full-time Master’s programmes beginning in September or October 2026.

The ministry said applicants must not be older than 45 years at the time of application and should have obtained at least a Second Class Upper degree or a minimum CGPA of 3.0 at undergraduate level.

Undersecretary Dr. Adil Athanasio Surur encouraged eligible graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their education and contribute to national development.

“This scholarship is a valuable opportunity for South Sudanese graduates to acquire advanced knowledge and skills in priority fields,” he said.

The circular states that tuition fees during the sponsorship period will be paid directly to the universities, while successful candidates will also receive monthly allowances through Malaysian bank accounts.

Priority areas of study include Information and Communication Technology, Economy and Trade, STEM fields, Food Security and Agriculture Technology, Islamic Finance, Law, Public Administration, Policy Studies, and Sustainable Environmental Science. Nursing, Medicine and Clinical Pharmacy courses are not covered under the programme.

A ministry official said the initiative reflects continued international cooperation in education development.

“We encourage qualified young people across the country to apply before the deadline and benefit from this partnership with Malaysia,” the official added.

Applications can be submitted through the official MTCP scholarship website.

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