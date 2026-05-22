22nd May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   S. Sudan announces Malaysian govt scholarships for master’s studies

S. Sudan announces Malaysian govt scholarships for master’s studies

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 10 hours ago

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology has announced scholarship opportunities from the Malaysian Government for South Sudanese students wishing to pursue Master’s degree studies under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) for the 2026/2027 academic year.

According to a circular dated 21 May 2026 from the Office of the Undersecretary, applications for the scholarship are open until 12 June 2026 through the MTCP online portal. The scholarships are intended for full-time Master’s programmes beginning in September or October 2026.

The ministry said applicants must not be older than 45 years at the time of application and should have obtained at least a Second Class Upper degree or a minimum CGPA of 3.0 at undergraduate level.

Undersecretary Dr. Adil Athanasio Surur encouraged eligible graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their education and contribute to national development.

“This scholarship is a valuable opportunity for South Sudanese graduates to acquire advanced knowledge and skills in priority fields,” he said.

The circular states that tuition fees during the sponsorship period will be paid directly to the universities, while successful candidates will also receive monthly allowances through Malaysian bank accounts.

Priority areas of study include Information and Communication Technology, Economy and Trade, STEM fields, Food Security and Agriculture Technology, Islamic Finance, Law, Public Administration, Policy Studies, and Sustainable Environmental Science. Nursing, Medicine and Clinical Pharmacy courses are not covered under the programme.

A ministry official said the initiative reflects continued international cooperation in education development.

“We encourage qualified young people across the country to apply before the deadline and benefit from this partnership with Malaysia,” the official added.

Applications can be submitted through the official MTCP scholarship website.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO faction reacts to removal of 47 lawmakers from parliament 1

SPLM-IO faction reacts to removal of 47 lawmakers from parliament

Published May 17, 2026

Uganda cancels martyrs’ day over Ebola, South Sudanese pilgrims impacted 2

Uganda cancels martyrs’ day over Ebola, South Sudanese pilgrims impacted

Published May 18, 2026

VP Abdelbagi dismisses ethnic cleansing claim in talks with U.S. envoy 3

VP Abdelbagi dismisses ethnic cleansing claim in talks with U.S. envoy

Published May 19, 2026

IGAD Climate Centre: Less rain, higher temperatures expected in coming months 4

IGAD Climate Centre: Less rain, higher temperatures expected in coming months

Published May 20, 2026

“Our airspace is in our hands” – Kiir declares airspace control reclaimed 5

“Our airspace is in our hands” – Kiir declares airspace control reclaimed

Published May 18, 2026

Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice 6

Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation launches $68M sanitation project 7

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation launches $68M sanitation project

Published May 18, 2026

RJMEC urges MPs to safeguard peace, cautions against amendments 8

RJMEC urges MPs to safeguard peace, cautions against amendments

Published May 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves vehicle management regulations, prisons feeding system

Published 17 minutes ago

CTSAMVM records 29 new ceasefire violations as Nasir–Ulang corridor remains flashpoint

Published 4 hours ago

Rotary South Sudan strengthens regional leadership, humanitarian partnership

Published 5 hours ago

Puot tells court Bol Mel, Dr Lomuro, Chol Thon, Paul Nang, Makuei caused Nasir conflict

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM-IO factions dispute dismissal of 47 lawmakers

Published 7 hours ago

Ezo County plans ban on public gatherings over Ebola threat

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.