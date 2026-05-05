5th May 2026

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Three-day national agriculture conference begins in Juba

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 10 hours ago

Photo Credit| Patricia Dominic

A three-day national agriculture conference has begun today in Juba, with focus on promoting investment in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture Lily Albino, the aim of the conference is to showcase investment opportunities in the agricultural sector and address key challenges facing farmers.

The event brings together representatives from the national government, the ten states, the three administrative areas, development partners, farmers, and academia.

Lily Albino said additional investment areas include forestry, cash crops such as coffee and tea, as well as staple food production.

She said the conference provides a platform to address challenges related to financing, farming practices, research, science, and innovation.

“The conference is very important because it comes at a very critical time. As a country we have priority area like cash crops, sesame, tea and coffee, also our stable food the sorghum, rice, fisheries, livestock and forestry,” she said.

“What we are doing we are showcasing investment potential that we have in agriculture, many farmers are coming and we are finding solutions in terms of funding and financing and better farming practices, research science and innovation.”

The conference is expected to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and improve agricultural productivity in South Sudan.

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