22nd March 2026

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New patrol units deployed as police launch 24/7 traffic force

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 20, 2026

The South Sudan Police Service says new traffic patrol cars and motorbikes have been deployed to enhance rapid response both within and outside Juba, as part of major reforms in traffic management.

The deployment comes as Inspector General of Police, Saeed Manhomjong, officially upgraded the Traffic Police into the South Sudan National Traffic Police, now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to improve road safety and emergency response.

Emergency vehicles have also been positioned at key locations including 7 Days Roundabout, University Roundabout, and along Ministries Road) to ensure swift intervention across the city.

The initiative reflects continued efforts to strengthen security systems and enhance public safety through more effective and reliable service deliv

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22nd March 2026

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