Youth raise key concerns at high-level Juba meeting

Youth leaders in Juba have raised concerns over unemployment, skills development, access to quality education, mental health services and the lack of safe recreational spaces during a high-level meeting with senior government officials aimed at strengthening coordinated action on youth priorities.

The intra-cluster dialogue on Wednesday was jointly chaired by Vice President for Gender and Youth Affairs, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, and Vice President and Chair of the Service Cluster, Josephine Lagu.

The meeting brought together the National Youth Union and representatives from key ministries to examine cross-cutting challenges affecting young people across the country.

Youth representatives have emphasized that young people remain central to South Sudan’s future development and have called for practical government interventions to address their pressing needs.

In an emotional appeal, youth leaders said “mothers are the ones who listen,” expressing confidence in women leaders to champion their concerns at the highest levels of government.

The Vice Presidents described the earlier engagement in Juba as a practical example of civic participation and encouraged sustained dialogue between young people and national leadership.

Ministries represented at the meeting included Youth and Sports Culture, Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Higher Education, General Education and Labour.

In a statement in August, 2025, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Sudan, Anita Kiki Gbeho said young people must be part of the solution as the country continues to face political, humanitarian and environmental crises.

She said that youth form the backbone of South Sudan’s population but remain increasingly vulnerable to multiple challenges.

