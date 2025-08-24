Islamic council recovers seized properties in Unity State

Unity State government has returned seized South Sudan Islamic Council-owned properties, including administrative offices, schools, guest houses, and commercial shops near mosques in Bentiu and Rubkona, the body’s secretary general has confirmed.

On August 21st, Unity State Governor, Justice Riek Bim Top, directed the Ministry of Engineering Affairs and Public Utilities to officially hand over the properties to the Islamic Council.

The Governor’s decision was in line with a 2018 presidential directive issued by President Salva Kiir, which called for the return of all Muslim-owned assets to the Islamic Council — the official body mandated to manage Muslim affairs and properties across the country.

Governor Bim issued the directive during an official meeting held at the State Government Secretariat on Thursday.

Among those present were delegates from the Islamic Council, led by Mrs. Nyanchieng Bieh, Mayor of Bentiu and member of the National Chura Council, and Sheikh Belal Koang Malual, head of the Council in Unity State, along with other members.

The recovered assets had previously been seized by individuals who exploited their positions of authority for personal gain.

During the meeting, Governor Bim reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice and the rule of law, adding that the handover is part of national efforts to restore the rights of the Muslim community and ensure proper management of religious properties.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Saturday, the Secretary-General of the South Sudan Islamic Council, Abdallah Baraj Rual Kuot, confirmed the recovery of the council’s property.

“We received news yesterday (Friday) that the Governor of Unity State, Justice Riek Bim, has decided to implement the President’s 2018 decision—made during the annual Ramadan Iftar—which stipulates the return of all Muslim properties in the ten states and the three administrative areas,” said Kuot.

“The Governor has taken the initiative to return Muslim properties in Unity State, including houses, schools, and rest houses in Bentiu and Rubkona counties that had been seized by parties and individuals.”

