15 killed in SSPDF–SPLA-IO fighting at govt buffer zone

At least 15 people have been killed and five others wounded following fresh clashes between government forces and opposition troops in Athony, a designated buffer zone, according to local authorities.

Twic County Commissioner Mabior Marup confirmed the incident, saying the fighting broke out between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) on Monday evening and continued into Tuesday morning.

“By Monday evening, eight soldiers from both sides were confirmed dead,” Marup said in a statement.

“The following morning, the forces split into two factions, with the IO elements declaring themselves openly. Heavy fighting resumed, leading to the deaths of an additional seven, making a total of fifteen soldiers.”

Among the dead, he said, were eight SSPDF soldiers, six SPLA-IO fighters, and one civilian who was caught in the crossfire.

Marup added that five SSPDF soldiers were wounded and are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the commissioner, the violence was triggered by rising tensions linked to the ongoing high-profile court trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and eight co-accused.

Marup said forces loyal to the SPLA-IO have since been driven out of their positions in the area, and additional government security forces have been deployed to stabilize the situation.

He added that calm had largely returned by Tuesday afternoon.

SPLA-IO spokesperson Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel also confirmed the clashes.

Speaking on Tuesday, he stated that fighting had broken out between the SPLA-IO component of the Unified VIP Protection Force and the SSPDF, but did not elaborate further.

“Fighting erupted between our forces and the SSPDF,” said Col. Gabriel. “We will provide more information in due course.”

The government has not issued an official statement regarding the clashes.

Athony, the site of the fighting, had previously been designated as a buffer zone under security arrangements of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, intended to separate forces and prevent direct confrontations.

The incident marks another serious setback to the already fragile security environment, as tensions remain high amid stalled implementation of the peace deal and renewed political strain related to Machar’s trial.

