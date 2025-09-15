15 dead, 53 injured in Rumbek North intercommunal violence

Rumbek, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — At least 15 people were killed and 53 others injured in renewed intercommunal violence in Rumbek North, Lakes State, on Saturday, according to the Acting State Minister of Information and Communication.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, September 15, the Acting Minister William Koji Kirjok said the fighting took place within the Nyin-Nyin sections of Rumbek North between two cattle camps.

The two groups had relocated to Rumbek Center because of recent seasonal flooding.

He explained that the dispute has deep roots, stretching back several years, and includes long-standing issues over land, girl elopement, and revenge killings.

Kirjok said the government has intervened, and security forces have been deployed to separate the two cattle camps and maintain order.

The camps have been relocated to different areas to prevent further clashes. He added that the authorities are working to trace and hold accountable those responsible for the violence.

“The government’s intervention has been there, and now the two cattle camps have been separated, and they are now in different locations,” Kirjok stated. “The organised forces are there, and the place has been controlled.”

He urged community members to cooperate with security and local leaders and to exercise restraint as investigations continue.

The minister confirmed that most of the injured are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Rumbek.

