Sudan’s prime minister dissolves government

Sudan’s new Prime Minister Kamil Idris has announced the dissolution of the country’s caretaker government, Reuters cited state news agency SUNA as reporting late on Sunday.

SUNA did not specify when a new government, the first since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, would be announced.

Idris was appointed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s head of state. The RSF has said since earlier this year that it would form its parallel government with allied parties.

Idris took the oath of office on Saturday as the country’s first prime minister since a military-led coup in 2021.

In a speech on Sunday, he vowed to remain at equal distance from all political parties and to prioritize stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan.

