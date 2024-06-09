1,400 police officers graduate from refreshment training in Torit

The Ministry of Interior has graduated 1,400 Police Personnel who underwent a refreshment training in Torit of Eastern Equatoria State on Friday.

The state police commissioner, Major General James Monday Enoka, said the police officers have been mandated to combat crimes and protect civilians.

The countrywide refreshment training was ordered by the Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol Biar, to enhance professionalism in the national police force.

General Enoka said the police force in Torit underwent three months of training on the Code of Conduct to understand the principles and standards expected of their roles.

He said the lack of sufficient budget forced them to hold the training in the state capital and not the counties.

“The total number of those police personnel who received this refreshment is 1400 The training was in different fields of policing,” General Enoka said as broadcasted on state-owned television SSBC.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police Gen. Atem Marol, said he will coordinate with the authorities to open more police stations in the state.

General Marol tasked the police personnel to apprehend criminal gangs and take them to court.

“When you are dismissed from here and deployed, you have three matters: modifying the behavior of the gang youth by arresting them and subjecting them to investigation,” he said.

“Whoever confesses to a mistake and returns home, send him back. Whoever continues the work of gangs will be arrested and put in prison. We will discuss with the police commissioner to open more police points in remote areas in a state.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore, called on the graduating forces to be disciplined and fight crime.

“I ask you for discipline, professionalism, and an end to the crime in the state, which involves looting cars on the highways and killing citizens, as well as looting commercial shops in the city at night.”

“Add to that the youth gangs that terrorize the citizens, as long as they decide to become members of the police force. This is your duty.”

