14 peacekeepers passed away in S. Sudan in 2023, says Haysom

At least 14 peace keepers died in South Sudan in 2023 alone, the head of UN Mission in South Sudan says.



Nicholas Haysom did not specify the circumstances under which the peacekeepers died while address an event marking the 76th International Day of UN Peacekeepers in Juba on Wednesday.

He paid tribute to the 14 UNMISS peacekeepers who passed away in the last year.

“We take the opportunity to express our deep condolences to their families,” said Mr. Haysom adding that “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their legacy inspires us to continue all efforts in the pursuit of peace.”

According to Haysom, “the challenges peacekeepers face are greater than ever, but they persevere to protect civilians, prevent violence, support political settlements, and build sustainable peace in South Sudan.”

There are about 18,000 United Nations peacekeepers are working in partnership with the Government and people of South Sudan to help the world’s newest nation to navigate the difficult path from conflict to peace.

UNMISS has been supporting peace -building in the country. The mission also prides itself on providing civilians protection through robust peacekeeping patrols and establishing temporary bases in conflict hotspots.

According to the peacekeeping mission, its “engineers are also building vital infrastructure, including repairing 2000 kilometers of roads, maintaining 80 kilometers of dikes and berms protecting 300,000 flood-stricken people in Bentiu, and constructing new schools, health care centers, water points, police stations, courts and other facilities.”

The Head of UNMISS hailed “the people of South Sudan for their support, resilience, and determination to overcome the many obstacles they face to secure sustainable peace.”

Speaking at the marking of the event in Juba, South Sudan’s Minister of Federal Affairs acknowledged UNMISS for its roles in the country.

Losuba Ludoro Wongo said the leadership of president Kiir supports UNMISS endevours in South Sudan

“His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, supports your endeavour and is always ready to continue working with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and other international agencies present in the country to advance the well-being and safety of the people of South Sudan,” he said.

