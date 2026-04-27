14 passengers dead in plane crash in Luri near Juba, official source says

An official source has reported that at least 14 people have died in a plane crash in the Luri area outside Juba on Monday morning.

According to the source, who said he was not authorized to speak publicly, the aircraft belonging to CityLink Company was travelling from Yei to Juba when it reportedly lost visibility while approaching Luri.

The source said the plane is believed to have struck a mountain before catching fire, killing all passengers and crew on board.

Details surrounding the identities of the victims were not immediately available. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the incident or the reported death toll.

Further information is expected as investigations continue.

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