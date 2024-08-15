You are here: Home | Governance | News | States | Gola hands over 11 abducted children to counterpart Lobong
Greater Pibor Administrator Gola Boyoi on Thursday handed over eleven children who were abducted from Kapoeta East’s Kawuto area in April 2024.
The attack in late April left 32 people dead and dozens of children reportedly abducted by armed Murle youth.
In recent weeks, GPPA authorities said they had recovered some children and were in the process of handing them over to their Eastern Equatoria Counterparts.
They also said efforts were underway to recover other children from Pibor villages.
A photo shared on social media and obtained by Eye Radio confirmed the arrival of the freed abductees.
Eastern Equatoria Governor posed for a photo with his Greater Pibor Counterpart Gola Boyoi along with the children upon their return.
