Govt of Sweden closes Embassy in S. Sudan

The government of Sweden on Tuesday, 13/08/2024 officially closed its Embassy in South Sudan four months after it announced the decision.

On 2 April, Hilding Lundkvist, Head of the Embassy Office informed the Government of South Sudan through former Foreign Affairs Ministers Dr. James Pitia Morgan.

Lundkvist said that the closure was part of Sweden’s reform agenda, aimed at reshaping their international cooperation efforts but assured Juba of his country would maintain its bilateral relations with South Sudan.

The diplomat expressed the Swedish’s government commitment to supporting the Country’s development by channelling its financial aid through international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

During the meeting, ex-minister Dr. Morgan commended the Swedish government for the years of support provided it accorded to the people of South Sudan.

However, he regretted over Sweden’s decision to close down their office of development cooperation while recalling the positive impact its work has had in the country.

On Tuesday, the Embassy of Canada in South Sudan confirmed the closure.

A video post on the Facebook page of the Canadian Embassy showed the Swedish flag lowed down, signifying the official closure of Sweden Embassy.

“Thank you for being such great friends of South Sudan and Canada. You will be missed! Bon voyage Hilding Lundkvist,” reads the statement from the Canadian Embassy in Juba.