13 women and children rescued from traffickers in Pibor

The Greater Pibor Administrative Area handed over 13 abducted women and children to the governments of Jonglei, Central and Eastern Equatoria states on Friday after they were rescued from their captors.

Pibor’s newly appointed information minister Oleyo Okuer Nyalus, said the hostages include one from Central Equatoria, three from Eastern Equatoria and nine from Jonglei.

Minister Okuer said the recovered children were aged between one to four years, while one of the seven women was abducted in 2013.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, Okuer said the hostages were identified after the administrative government carried out an investigation in the area.

“Today, the government of the Pibor Administrative area have handed over 13 abducted people as follows 6 children and 7 women and they were abducted from different places,” he said.

“They were abducted by a cattle raiders, one of the women was abducted in 2013. The ages of these abducted children are from one year and 4 years.”

Early in 2024, Pibor authorities issued an order to combat rampant incidents of child abduction, leading to recovery of 16 children.

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said in February 2024 it was troubled by the increasing cases of abduction and human trafficking between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

The Commission’s chairperson, Yasmin Sooka, said his group documented an increase in cases of abduction and shocking tales of trafficking involving armed groups and members of the armed force.

She said although abductions and trafficking are not a new phenomenon in the former Greater Jonglei region, its impact on women and children is “deeply” troubling.

