13 civilians killed, several injured in Tonj East attacks – official

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle herder in South Sudan - courtesy photo

The government of Warrap State says 13 civilians, including eight women and children, have been killed in Tonj East County by armed youth suspected to have come from a neighbouring state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state government said the attackers, allegedly from Unity State and backed by the opposition SPLA-IO, launched several assaults on Pathet, Ajak-dul, and Muut cattle camps in Tonj East County.

The statement added that seven more people were wounded in the attacks, which state authorities said were carried out by armed youth.

It said several households were displaced and property destroyed during the attacks.

Warrap State authorities claimed armed youth from Mayiandit, Koch, Payinjiar, and Leer counties of neighbouring Unity State were behind the assaults.

The state government condemned the attacks and called on its counterpart in Unity State to arrest the perpetrators and recover the raided cattle.

Authorities from Unity State or any of the counties mentioned have not commented on the allegations.

Warrap State also said the attackers looted over 100 herds of cattle and blamed armed youth from neighbouring areas for several similar attacks in the past.

