120 returnees arrive in Malakal from Sudan

Over 100 South Sudanese returnees from Sudan have arrived in Malakal town of Upper Nile State through Unity State over the weekend.

According to the Pigi commissioner, 120 returnees had a stopover at Pigi County in Jonglei State before proceeding to Malakal town.

Suleiman Deng Thon confirmed to Eye Radio yesterday from Pigi County.

I received civilians who came from Kurwai, and yesterday (Saturday) they were in Pigi, and now they have arrived in Malakal in Upper Nile State,” he said.

“Those innocent civilians who arrived in Pigi county of Jonglei state are 120 in number .”

The returnees trekked from Abyei to Ruweng through old Fangak in Fangak County up to Wunleth Boma of Atar Payam.

One of the returnees Nyajuok Malual, narrated her journey of suffering from Sudan to Malakal.

She recounted them being met with clashes between the government forces and the SPLA-IO upon settling at Phom-Alzeraff in Piji County.

” I came from Bentiu with my family, our children, elderly women, and young ones, and we first arrived in Phom-Alzeraff. However, soon after we settled there, fighting broke out between government forces and the SPLA-IO.

“Although we had nothing to do with the conflict, we were forced to flee for our safety as the violence reached our area. We eventually made our way to Khorfulus, where the county commissioner received us warmly and accommodated us.

” He (commissioner) arranged a boat to transport us to Malakal, where we hope to find peace and rebuild our lives. We feel safe here.”

Meanwhile, another returnee who identified himself only as Chuol confirmed the reception by P

“We came from Sudan. We were supposed to go to Malakal town directly, but the situation wasn’t ok, All the people are ok and nothing bad.”

According to several media reports, returnees often arrive at the border exhausted; they usually have no money left to continue traveling further or with which to survive, relying on humanitarian aid.

Food is the most significant problem that South Sudanese returnees face in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Death toll from Tonj East violence rises to 62 – official Previous Post