2nd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   120 returnees arrive in Malakal from Sudan

120 returnees arrive in Malakal from Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

The returnees arrived in Malakal on Saturday by boat. | Courtesy

Over 100 South Sudanese returnees from Sudan have arrived in Malakal town of Upper Nile State through Unity State over the weekend.

According to the Pigi commissioner, 120 returnees had a stopover at Pigi County in Jonglei State before proceeding to Malakal town.

Suleiman Deng Thon confirmed to Eye Radio yesterday from Pigi County.

I received civilians who came from Kurwai, and yesterday (Saturday) they were in Pigi, and now they have arrived in Malakal in Upper Nile State,” he said.

“Those innocent civilians who arrived in Pigi county of Jonglei state are 120 in number .”

The returnees trekked from Abyei to Ruweng through old Fangak in Fangak County up to Wunleth Boma of Atar Payam.

One of the returnees Nyajuok Malual, narrated her journey of suffering from Sudan to Malakal.

She recounted them being met with clashes between the government forces and the SPLA-IO upon settling at Phom-Alzeraff in Piji County.

” I came from Bentiu with my family, our children, elderly women, and young ones, and we first arrived in Phom-Alzeraff. However, soon after we settled there, fighting broke out between government forces and the SPLA-IO.

“Although we had nothing to do with the conflict, we were forced to flee for our safety as the violence reached our area. We eventually made our way to Khorfulus, where the county commissioner received us warmly and accommodated us.

” He (commissioner)  arranged a boat to transport us to Malakal, where we hope to find peace and rebuild our lives. We feel safe here.”

Meanwhile, another returnee who identified himself only as Chuol confirmed the reception by P

“We came from Sudan. We were supposed to go to Malakal town directly, but the situation wasn’t ok, All the people are ok and nothing bad.”

According to several media reports, returnees often arrive at the border exhausted; they usually have no money left to continue traveling further or with which to survive, relying on humanitarian aid.

Food is the most significant problem that South Sudanese returnees face in South Sudan.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 1

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 2

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m 3

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m

Published May 26, 2025

VP Taban says Unity State mini oil refinery now operational 4

VP Taban says Unity State mini oil refinery now operational

Published May 26, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 5

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

New chief justice, deputy sworn in amid calls for reform

Published 3 minutes ago

SSRA boss unearth ‘fraud’ involving companies, staff members

Published 34 minutes ago

GIZ marks Menstrual Hygiene day with awareness talks, distribution of reusable pads

Published 1 hour ago

120 returnees arrive in Malakal from Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Death toll from Tonj East violence rises to 62 – official

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. Envoy: Sanctions target war profiteers, not South Sudanese people

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.