11 female officers graduate in Lakes driver training initiative

The Lakes State Police has graduated 11 female officers following a three-month driver training program—an initiative aimed at promoting gender inclusion and strengthening institutional capacity.

The graduation ceremony, held over the weekend in Rumbek, was in a bid to empower women to take on active operational roles within the state’s security sector.

The graduation ceremony, held over the weekend in Rumbek, is expected to boost female participation in roles traditionally dominated by men within law enforcement.

Led by Major General Elia Costa, Director General of the Civil Registry, Passports and Nationality Department, and former Commissioner of Police in Lakes State, the training is part of efforts to increase operational readiness and administrative support in the police force.

Speaking on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Major General Costa highlighted the importance of the program and his return to Lakes State:

“I came to attend the graduation of this group of 11 female drivers who completed three months of training. I congratulate them on their achievement. For those who could not participate, there is still an opportunity under the new leadership. I will personally take the names of the graduates to Juba to obtain their driver’s licenses.”

Now serving as Police Commissioner, Major General Chol Atem expressed his commitment to continuing the work of his predecessor:

“We will continue working within the framework established by the previous administration and remain committed to upholding the law. Together, we will enhance police operations across the state,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



MSF condemns attack, looting of Morobo hospital Previous Post